Sunday May 10, 2020
Lanidor gets personal with a virtual consultation service

A Galway boutique owner now offers one-to-one video calls as well as online sales

10th May, 2020
Caroline McCarthy, owner of Lanidor in Galway, will continue to offer video consultations after the boutique reopens. Picture: Andrew Downes

A boutique owner is reaching out to customers all over the country by providing a one-to-one shopping experience through an innovative online service.

Caroline McCarthy runs Lanidor on Eyre Street in Galway and has owned the franchise for the Portuguese womenswear brand in the Republic and the North since 2017.

Forced to close her boutique in mid-March due to Covid-19 restrictions, McCarthy has instead turned her attention to her website Lanidor.ie.

