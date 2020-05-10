Lanidor gets personal with a virtual consultation service

A boutique owner is reaching out to customers all over the country by providing a one-to-one shopping experience through an innovative online service.

Caroline McCarthy runs Lanidor on Eyre Street in Galway and has owned the franchise for the Portuguese womenswear brand in the Republic and the North since 2017.

Forced to close her boutique in mid-March due to Covid-19 restrictions, McCarthy has instead turned her attention to her website Lanidor.ie.