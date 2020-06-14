LA Pacific’s blend of oral care and beauty is a retail hit

A year before the launch of her first product, an enzyme whitening toothpaste, Hannah Moore had already signed up her first stockist.

The 27-year-old psychology graduate partnered with a dental scientist in Ireland to develop LA Pacific and launched the product in June 2019 exclusively with Boots, the British-owned pharmacy chain.

LA Pacific, which is certified in the US, has since launched on Amazon.co.uk and is also available to buy online at Cloud10Beauty.com....