Keeping up good habits with sustainable coffee cups

For Mailo Power, her keep-cup company is about spreading good behaviour – and the business is reaching a wider audience thanks to “co-branding” arrangements with partners including the History of Science Museum at Oxford University.

Monkey Cups sells reusable glass coffee cups online at Monkeycups.ie and through stockists including Ardkeen Quality Food Store on Dunmore Road in Waterford and the Cinnamon Cottage in Rochestown, Co Cork.

It is, however, branding agreements that...