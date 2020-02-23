Join the vintage tea party and have a cuppa with friends

When Karen Nixon decided on a new career direction after a career in property, she took a London bus.

The 44-year-old, who is originally from Walkinstown in west Dublin, wanted to offer people afternoon tea on a vintage bus tour of famous sights in Dublin city centre.

Her search for a suitable vehicle led her to London and a Routemaster originally used by London Transport in the 1960s and then by David Shepherd, a late...