Irish YouTube venture hits milestone of one million subscribers

TRY produces popular ‘reaction videos’ with top one racking up 18 million views as it shows Irish people testing Smirnoff’s 50 per cent vodka

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
24th January, 2021
Colin Regan, Kellie Hughes and Seán Connolly, founders of the TRY Channel, which now has one million subscribers

The TRY Channel, an Irish YouTube venture, has been awarded a gold plaque for hitting one million subscribers.

The business, founded by Colin Regan, Kellie Hughes and Seán Connolly in 2018, professionally produces so-called reaction videos for its popular YouTube account.

One of its most popular videos, “Irish People Try Krispy Kreme Donuts for the First Time”, has garnered more than 7.4 million views. Its top video, in which Irish people test Smirnoff’s 50...

