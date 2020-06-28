Sunday June 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Irish tech firm to build live database of English and Welsh criminal courts

The deal will see Courtsdesk given full access to the records of the British justice system

28th June, 2020
Enda Leahy of Courtsdesk who have been given access to Britain‘s justice system to build a live database of every criminal court in England and Wales. Picture: Shane Lynam

An Irish legal tech firm has been given unprecedented access to Britain‘s justice system to build a live database of every criminal court in England and Wales.

Courtsdesk‘s new digital platform will supply advance listings and outcomes of criminal court cases, including charges, prosecutions and sentencing and will initially be piloted by news outlets.

“This is a mammoth task. It’s every single criminal prosecution across the two countries, which is 1.5...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Telecoms firm Capstone ‘masters of own destiny’

Dublin-based telecoms company Capstone focuses on providing unified communications for contact centres in Ireland, Britain and the US

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

Making It Work: Wearable device aims to curb spread of Covid-19

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

Silvercloud scales up to move therapy online

The Dublin-headquartered online therapeutics firm, offering treatment for issues from anxiety to health management, has closed a $16 million funding round

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago