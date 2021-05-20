Irish start-up &Open to double headcount after €5.9m funding round
The corporate gifting services provider counts Airbnb, Spotify and Peleton among its clients
&Open, the Dublin-based corporate gifting start-up, said it would double its employee headcount to more than 60 after raising €5.9 million in seed funding.
The funding round was led by First Round Capital and Local Globe, the venture capital firms. Angel investors include Des Traynor, a founder of Irish unicorn start-up Intercom, Liam Casey, founder and chief executive at PCH, and Andrew Robb, the former chief operating office at Farfetch, the luxury fashion platform.
