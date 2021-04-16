Subscribe Today
Irish start-up ID-Pal’s system is integrated into Salesforce platform

The Dublin tech firm said this strategic partnership will allow all Salesforce customers to use its services

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
16th April, 2021
Colum Lyons, chief executive at ID-Pal: ‘It’s a big opportunity, and quite an exciting one for ID-Pal‘. Picture: Fergal Phillips

ID-Pal, the Irish identity verification start-up, has been fully embedded into the Salesforce platform following months of beta-testing, the Business Post has learned.

Its system, which is enabled by a combination of blockchain, biometrics and machine learning, has been rolled out to a select number of Salesforce customers in advance of a broader launch which is expected to go live next month.

“This means any customer that’s on the Salesforce platform who wants...

