Irish-language publisher translates children’s book into Lao

An Féileacán Agus An Rí is part of an EU initiative to promote literacy in Laos as part of a cultural exchange

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
15th August, 2021
Máire Zepf, author of An Féileacán Agus An Rí, with the book’s illustrator Shirley Macdonald.

An Irish-language publisher is translating one of its most popular books into Lao as part of a children’s literacy programme in the south-east Asian country of Laos.

Futa Fata, a publisher based in An Spideál, Co Galway, will have 1,500 copies of An Féileacán Agus An Rí (The Butterfly and the King) distributed by the national library of Laos.

Written by Máire Zepf and illustrated by artist...

