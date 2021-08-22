Subscribe Today
Irish firm’s new anti-Covid spray is launched in US

Capture Coating is 95% effective against coronavirus, according to its makers RDI Systems

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
22nd August, 2021
Irish firm’s new anti-Covid spray is launched in US
John Sweeney, director of RDI Systems: the spray product has proven 95 per cent effective against Covid-19 and other viruses. Picture: Fergal Phillips

RDI Systems, the Irish hygiene firm that recorded a three-fold increase in sales last year, has launched a new product that enables office ventilation units to capture and kill Covid-19.

The product, called Capture Coating, was developed by Professor Shay Curran, the Irishman who founded Curran Biotech. Curran studied at Trinity College Dublin and now works at the physics department at the University of Houston in Texas in the US.

The spray product can be...

