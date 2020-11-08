Sunday November 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Irish firm to launch game-changing payroll software in US

Waterford-based Flexiwage has raised €1 million in seed funding and patented its original product ahead of roll-out

8th November, 2020
Anthony Cronin of Flexiwage: the Waterford-based company has recently finalised a seed round of just over €1 million

Waterford company Flexiwage is set to launch in the United States in the coming months after finalising a €1 million seed investment round.

Using software created by the financial technology company, employers process payroll as normal every month but employees are given the option to decide when their salary is paid into their accounts.

It was designed to tackle the payday loan market, which offers short-term loans to people who run out of money before...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Visa partnership boosts rollout of loyalty app

Belfast start-up LoyalBe’s platform allows smaller retailers to automatically award points and rewards to customers paying by card

Elaine O'Regan | 6 hours ago

Making It Work: One-stop shop for data privacy

Dataships relaunched its product after getting feedback in Silicon Valley and has signed up 40 new clients in six months

Elaine O'Regan | 6 hours ago

Making it work: Bamboo adds the Zen factor to Kokoro eco-fashion’s growth

Dublin-based ethical clothing start-up Kokoro uses cotton and silk made from sustainable bamboo for its loungewear range

Elaine O'Regan | 6 hours ago