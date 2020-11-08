Irish firm to launch game-changing payroll software in US

Waterford company Flexiwage is set to launch in the United States in the coming months after finalising a €1 million seed investment round.
Using software created by the financial technology company, employers process payroll as normal every month but employees are given the option to decide when their salary is paid into their accounts.
It was designed to tackle the payday loan market, which offers short-term loans to people who run out of money before...
