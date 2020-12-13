Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Irish firm launches hygiene pod to track crowds’ safe movement

Cpac Modular’s Safegate system will range in price from €32,000 to €50,000 per unit, based on the amount of technology a client wishes to have inside it

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
13th December, 2020
Irish firm launches hygiene pod to track crowds’ safe movement
Alan Boyce, marketing and bid manager at Cpac Modular.

An Irish firm has launched a system developed to help track the safe movement of large crowds at sporting events, concerts and large workplaces.

Cpac Modular has developed a portable structure that can monitor if people entering a venue are wearing a mask or have an abnormal temperature.

The pod, called Safegate, can also track who has washed their hands or sanitised pre-entry, and alerts relevant personnel at the venue if an abnormality is detected.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Ciaran McBride of Irish Chauffeurs and The Parcel Concierge Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making it work: Chauffeur service offers white-gloved Christmas gift delivery

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 4 hours ago
Gerard Carton, the co-founder and chief executive of Waterford-based tech start-up PlantQuest. Picture: Simon Grosset

Making It Work: Irish map start-up to expand after deal in Singapore

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 1 day ago
Jeananne O Brien started Artizan Food Company in 2005 as a small gourmet sandwich shop in Dublin city centre. During the pandemic the company launched Eatto.ie, which delivers homemade frozen meals

Making it work: Office catering firm changes direction to deliver dinner to your door

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 1 day ago
Orlaith Ryan, left, and Sharon Cunningham, co-founders of Shorla Pharma which develops oncology drugs for women and children

Making It Work: Irish firm to launch children’s cancer treatment in US

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1