Irish firm launches hygiene pod to track crowds’ safe movement
Cpac Modular’s Safegate system will range in price from €32,000 to €50,000 per unit, based on the amount of technology a client wishes to have inside it
An Irish firm has launched a system developed to help track the safe movement of large crowds at sporting events, concerts and large workplaces.
Cpac Modular has developed a portable structure that can monitor if people entering a venue are wearing a mask or have an abnormal temperature.
The pod, called Safegate, can also track who has washed their hands or sanitised pre-entry, and alerts relevant personnel at the venue if an abnormality is detected.
