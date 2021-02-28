Irish firm develops ‘geofencing’ app for quarantine compliance
Hubbcat’s app, already in use in the Bahamas, creates a virtual fence around a property and alerts authorities if it is breached
Hubbcat, an Irish telecoms firm, has developed a “geofencing” quarantine app that can help state authorities monitor people expected to isolate post-travel.
The service, created by the Wicklow-based company, has already been deployed by the government of the Bahamas and Niall O’Toole, Hubbcat‘s chief commercial officer, said the firm has pitched the product to the Irish government.
Hubbcat’s geofencing service requires those told to isolate to download an app...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Making It Work: Arrow targets new revenue stream with sustainable stationery
Print and design company owner sets up online store to sell eco-stationery and other office items in bulk to businesses
Gut instinct and engineering nous lead to a food health fix
When engineer Aonghus Shortt’s wife began to suffer from a food intolerance, he made it his business to find a solution
Making It Work: Start-up’s laboratory pods fit the bill for Covid testing sites
Iso Pod founder Brendan Dolan hadn’t expected the HSE to be his first client for his ready-made cleanrooms, but then the pandemic happened
Making It Work: Sculpted Irish beauty brand is set to go global
Dubliner Aimee Connolly launched Sculpted in 2016 and after taking on the Irish and British markets, she has her eyes set on the Middle East next