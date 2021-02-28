Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Irish firm develops ‘geofencing’ app for quarantine compliance

Hubbcat’s app, already in use in the Bahamas, creates a virtual fence around a property and alerts authorities if it is breached

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
28th February, 2021
Irish firm develops ‘geofencing’ app for quarantine compliance
Niall O’Toole, chief commercial officer of Hubbcat: the app creates ‘a virtual fence around a property’ Pictures: Maxwells

Hubbcat, an Irish telecoms firm, has developed a “geofencing” quarantine app that can help state authorities monitor people expected to isolate post-travel.

The service, created by the Wicklow-based company, has already been deployed by the government of the Bahamas and Niall O’Toole, Hubbcat‘s chief commercial officer, said the firm has pitched the product to the Irish government.

Hubbcat’s geofencing service requires those told to isolate to download an app...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Dan Mulcahy, founder of Arrow Management: ‘Launching this new online retail dimension to my business has allowed me to keep in touch with clients who don’t need my other services right now.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: Arrow targets new revenue stream with sustainable stationery

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 2 hours ago
Aonghus Shortt, chief executive of FoodMarble, developed a device called Aire that helps people work out what foods they are able to digest by using breath analysis

Gut instinct and engineering nous lead to a food health fix

SMEs Emmet Ryan 2 hours ago
Brendan Dolan, founder of Iso Pod, in one of the company’s ready-made cleanroom laboratories

Making It Work: Start-up’s laboratory pods fit the bill for Covid testing sites

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 1 day ago
Aimee Connolly’s Sculpted has about 400 bricks-and-mortar stockists in Ireland, including Boots, McCauley and Dunnes Stores. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: Sculpted Irish beauty brand is set to go global

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1