Irish firm develops ‘geofencing’ app for quarantine compliance

Hubbcat, an Irish telecoms firm, has developed a “geofencing” quarantine app that can help state authorities monitor people expected to isolate post-travel.

The service, created by the Wicklow-based company, has already been deployed by the government of the Bahamas and Niall O’Toole, Hubbcat‘s chief commercial officer, said the firm has pitched the product to the Irish government.

Hubbcat’s geofencing service requires those told to isolate to download an app...