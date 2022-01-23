Irish eco-fashion start-up sews up €250k revenue in first year
Young founders say swift success of Mayo athleisure wear firm Pure Clothing was down to brand awareness through TikTok
Pure Clothing, a fashion start-up set up during the pandemic, has recorded revenues close to €250,000 in its first year of business.
The company, which is based in Ballina, Co Mayo, was set up by Peter Timlin, 20, and Richard Grimes, 21, in April 2020.
It has developed a line of athleisure wear, including hoodies, pants and jackets, and commits to using eco-friendly materials and a sustainable supply chain.
