Irish drinks firm toasts its success with plans to expand into Britain

SynerChi, an Irish drinks firm backed by food magnate Ray Coyle and Olympian Natalya Coyle, is expanding into Britain and other international markets after launching its canned kombucha range.

The company, founded by Laura Murphy and based in Gweedore, Co Donegal, has created a range of flavoured kombucha drinks.

Murphy set up the company in 2012 and ran it as a one-person operation for several years. The business has rapidly expanded in recent years following...