Irish company to launch CBD skin products on Amazon store
Roscommon-based deDanú has navigated legal hurdles to produce a range of skin products using cannabidiol, a compound found in cannabis that does not produce a high
An Irish skincare company manufacturing and distributing cannabinoid products has set its sights on the global market with the launch of a dedicated Amazon store later this month.
DeDanú, which opened for business in November 2020, is a home-grown skincare company that has navigated the Irish legal hurdles for cannabinoid products and has developed a fully-compliant skincare line that is formulated, manufactured, and distributed from a facility in Co Roscommon.
Cannabinoids are naturally occurring compounds...
