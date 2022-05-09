Ireland an ‘advancing jurisdiction’ for private businesses to flourish

Ireland’s business sector benefits from the large number of multinational companies with a presence here, according to new research from PwC.

Nearly 900 American companies are located in Ireland and employ more than 190,000 people and support a further 152,000 jobs, according to the research. Those jobs amount to a spend of €21.2 billion each year on wages and goods and services, PwC said.

The country has placed 14th out of 34 countries in PwC’s Europe...