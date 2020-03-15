Sunday March 15, 2020
Investment in Eppione to hit €1.25m with Enterprise Ireland boost

Dublin tech firm is to receive €300,000 from the state body

15th March, 2020
David Kindlon of Eppione, an integrated HR and employee benefits platform that can be used by any organisation with employees. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Total investment in Eppione, a Dublin tech firm, is to reach €1.25 million thanks to fresh funding of €300,000 from Enterprise Ireland.

The company has developed an integrated HR and employee benefits platform for companies in all sectors.

“It's multi-currency and works in different date formats, so it’s basically cross-border,” said David Kindlon, Eppione’s co-founder and chief executive.

