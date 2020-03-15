Investment in Eppione to hit €1.25m with Enterprise Ireland boost

Total investment in Eppione, a Dublin tech firm, is to reach €1.25 million thanks to fresh funding of €300,000 from Enterprise Ireland.
The company has developed an integrated HR and employee benefits platform for companies in all sectors.
“It's multi-currency and works in different date formats, so it’s basically cross-border,” said David Kindlon, Eppione’s co-founder and chief executive.
