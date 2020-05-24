Insurers accepted businesses had legitimate claims in private meeting with Donohoe

Insurance Ireland accepted in a private meeting with Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, that some business policyholders had a “strong case” for their claims to be paid out, the Business Post can reveal.

The details are contained in documents released under Freedom of Information legislation, which also show that, at an earlier meeting, Donohoe and his officials singled out FBD and described its position on business interruption claims as “very questionable”....