Insurers accepted businesses had legitimate claims in private meeting with Donohoe

Minister for Finance described FBD’s position on some business interruption claims as ‘very questionable’

24th May, 2020
Insurance Ireland officials, which included Moyagh Murdock, the new chief executive, said the other half made reference to infectious disease, but most policies did not provide cover for Covid-19

Insurance Ireland accepted in a private meeting with Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, that some business policyholders had a “strong case” for their claims to be paid out, the Business Post can reveal.

The details are contained in documents released under Freedom of Information legislation, which also show that, at an earlier meeting, Donohoe and his officials singled out FBD and described its position on business interruption claims as “very questionable”....

