iCabbi gets a lift from American expansion deals

iCabbi is looking to pick up business. The Dublin-based taxi dispatch software firm is expanding in North and South America, where it completed two acquisitions in December in Brazil and Canada.

Its software is used by 700 taxi companies, including Dublin operators VIP Taxis, Lynk and Cab 2000.

The company sells in Ireland, England, Australia, Finland, the US and Canada. Gavan Walsh, iCabbi’s founder and chief executive, said its software was used by 106,000 taxi drivers.