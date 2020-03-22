Sunday March 22, 2020
How CX appeal won over a digital entrepreneur

Julian Douglas was initially sceptical about the whole idea of customer experience, or CX, but direct exposure to it convinced him of its potential as a business opportunity

22nd March, 2020
Julian Douglas, co-founder of the CX Academy, who offer courses in customer experience. Picture: Fergal Phillips

When Julian Douglas heard about the concept of customer experience, or “CX”, he was dubious. Now, as co-founder of the CX Academy, the digital entrepreneur is a true convert.

The Dublin company offers two online courses in customer experience, a professional certificate and a professional diploma.

Douglas established the CX Academy in January last year with chairman Michael Killeen after selling Entertainment.ie, the website he set up in 1997.

