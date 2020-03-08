How a brush with cosmetics confusion sparked beauty app

Sisters Wendy Slattery and Tracy Leavy founded Beauty Buddy after a frustrating trip to buy a make-up brush.

Faced with a number of options, and with staff unable to offer advice, they tried googling the products on their phones but ended up being directed to e-commerce sites.

This gave them the idea for a smartphone app people could use to find reviews and information on such products by scanning the barcodes. Beauty Buddy was established...