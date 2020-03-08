Sunday March 8, 2020
How a brush with cosmetics confusion sparked beauty app

Two sisters founded Beauty Buddy when their attempts to purchase a make-up brush ended in disaster

8th March, 2020
Wendy Slattery and Tracy Leavy of Beauty Buddy, an app for finding reviews and information on beauty products by scanning their barcodes. Picture: Maura Hickey

Sisters Wendy Slattery and Tracy Leavy founded Beauty Buddy after a frustrating trip to buy a make-up brush.

Faced with a number of options, and with staff unable to offer advice, they tried googling the products on their phones but ended up being directed to e-commerce sites.

This gave them the idea for a smartphone app people could use to find reviews and information on such products by scanning the barcodes. Beauty Buddy was established...

