Helping businesses to manage people – scooter optional

Bizimply is a Dublin tech firm that provides workforce management systems to retail and hospitality businesses. It has has 350 customers in Ireland, including Insomnia, Vodafone and the Mercantile Group.

It began targeting British businesses in 2017 when founder Gerard Forde decided he needed a fresh perspective. Conor Shaw came on board as chief executive, and a strategy was put in place to support long-term growth.

Shaw had been managing director of Marketo, a marketing automation software...