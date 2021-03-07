Subscribe Today
Healthy €300k bounce in Hairy Baby revenue during lockdown

The novelty T-shirt company benefited from the flight to online shopping at the height of the pandemic

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
7th March, 2021
Daragh Murphy, founder of Hairy Baby Picture: Cathal Noonan

Revenue at Hairy Baby, the novelty T-shirt company, rose from €900,000 to €1.2 million during the height of the pandemic.

Daragh Murphy, the company’s founder, told the Business Post that the growth was largely down to an increase in online sales during the lockdown.

Though Murphy had anticipated having to close down entirely due to the extent of the restrictions, he said that “sales increased day-on-day from the announcement of the lockdown”....

