Healthy €300k bounce in Hairy Baby profits during lockdown

Revenues at Hairy Baby, the novelty T-shirt company, rose from €900,000 to €1.2 million during the height of the pandemic.

Daragh Murphy, the company’s founder, told the Business Post that the growth was largely down to an increase in online sales during the lockdown.

Though Murphy had anticipated having to close down entirely due to the extent of the restrictions, he said that “sales increased day-on-day from the announcement of the lockdown”....