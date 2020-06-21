Hairdressers and gyms limber up to reopen with new rules

Hairdressers and gyms are putting plans in place to ensure social distancing and new hygiene measures after the government moved their reopening forward.

Barbers, beauticians and gyms had been due to reopen on July 20 on the original roadmap, due to the “higher risk associated with the spread of the infection” from their activities, according to the government.

However, the changes announced last Friday mean they will now be open on Monday week, June 29.