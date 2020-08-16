Sunday August 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Growing number of employees prefer working from home, survey finds

Research from Hays Ireland shows that remote workers report a much-improved work-life balance

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
16th August, 2020
Maureen Lynch, director of Hays Ireland. Picture: John Allen

Nearly a quarter of employees have asked to work from home more often in future, with a further 33 per cent planning to ask for such an arrangement, a new survey has revealed.

The research, carried out by Hays Ireland, a recruitment firm with offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick, surveyed more than 1,400 employees and employers.

It found that 69 per cent of Irish firms have brought staff back to the workplace in recent weeks...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Enterprise Ireland makes profit of €49m from share sales

Overall income for 2019 rose from €330m to €380m, annual report shows

Barry J Whyte | 4 hours ago

Wicklow nougat maker signs Harrods deal

Small luxury confectioner gets a sweet break with prestigious London store contract

Killian Woods | 4 hours ago

Making It Work: Bullet hopes to quadruple customers with Revolut link-up

The Irish firm has signed a deal which allows up to 20,000 Revolut users to access its accountancy software

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago