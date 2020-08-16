Growing number of employees prefer working from home, survey finds

Nearly a quarter of employees have asked to work from home more often in future, with a further 33 per cent planning to ask for such an arrangement, a new survey has revealed.

The research, carried out by Hays Ireland, a recruitment firm with offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick, surveyed more than 1,400 employees and employers.

It found that 69 per cent of Irish firms have brought staff back to the workplace in recent weeks...