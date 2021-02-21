Grandpal banks funding from $250m Uber investor

Grandpal, an Irish start-up, has banked funding from high-profile angel investors, including David Cohen, one of the first investors in Uber, and a host of top Irish entrepreneurs.

The Irish firm was founded by Brian Daly, who previously worked for Web Summit and Techstars, the start-up accelerator programme.

Grandpal started as a company that created tools to tackle loneliness in the elderly population. Last year, the business refocused to develop a marketplace for services used...