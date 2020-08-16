Sunday August 16, 2020
Golden Bake aiming to expand with new production unit

Irish frozen foods producer seeking planning permission to expand existing premises with a view to moving into international markets

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
16th August, 2020
Golden Bake has applied for permission to expand its premises in the Malahide Road Industrial Park

Golden Bake, the Irish frozen foods producer, is eyeing up an international expansion as it plans to redevelop its Dublin production facility.

The company, led by chief executive Robin Jones, has been producing frozen pastry products, including ham and cheese jambons and sausage rolls, since 1987. It supplies retailers with products for in-store bakeries, and also has a bake-at-home range.

Golden Bake has applied for permission to expand its existing premises in the Malahide Road Industrial...

