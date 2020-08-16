Golden Bake aiming to expand with new production unit

Golden Bake, the Irish frozen foods producer, is eyeing up an international expansion as it plans to redevelop its Dublin production facility.
The company, led by chief executive Robin Jones, has been producing frozen pastry products, including ham and cheese jambons and sausage rolls, since 1987. It supplies retailers with products for in-store bakeries, and also has a bake-at-home range.
Golden Bake has applied for permission to expand its existing premises in the Malahide Road Industrial...
