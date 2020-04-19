Sunday April 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Glimpse nets €400,000 funding and sets sights on more

Audience analysis start-up uses AI to collect in-person ‘user data’ from shoppers in bricks-and-mortar stores

19th April, 2020
Oran Mulvey and Shane O’Sullivan, co-founders of Glimpse have received the backing of both angel investors and Enterprise Ireland

An audience analysis firm whose technology allows retailers to learn who their customers are and what they want has netted €400,000 in investor funding for a Dublin company.

Glimpse, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to capture customer data anonymously, has received the backing of both angel investors and Enterprise Ireland.

The investment is part of a rolling seed round that could allow the Dublin start-up to raise up to €1 million this year, according to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Washing their hands of it: insurance firms fight to avoid paying out

A number of the much-trumpeted package of measures unveiled by insurers nine days ago to help beleaguered businesses are little more than tinkering around the edges

Peter O'Dwyer | 6 hours ago

Businesses aim to retain cashflow with ‘bonus’ voucher schemes

Firms offer up to 25 per cent extra on Covid-related refunds, if customer accepts a voucher instead of cash

Roisin Burke | 6 hours ago

Dublin start-up aims high with global aviation database

Blockaviation is developing a system to give aircraft owners convenient access to maintenance records

Elaine O'Regan | 6 hours ago