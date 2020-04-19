Glimpse nets €400,000 funding and sets sights on more

An audience analysis firm whose technology allows retailers to learn who their customers are and what they want has netted €400,000 in investor funding for a Dublin company.
Glimpse, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to capture customer data anonymously, has received the backing of both angel investors and Enterprise Ireland.
The investment is part of a rolling seed round that could allow the Dublin start-up to raise up to €1 million this year, according to...
