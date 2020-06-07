Glamping specialist aims to corner the lockdown market

Glamping specialist Pamper the Camper has swapped festival grounds for private gardens with a new range of bell tents aimed at homeowners who want extra space in lockdown.

The Laois-based company is selling its “staycation” tents online for family celebrations, special events and extra space for home-working and children’s playrooms.

“We’ve had lots of people wanting to create a little venue at home for celebrations like birthdays and anniversaries,” Wendy Riordan,...