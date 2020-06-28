Getting ahead in salons with new hair supplement brand

As she prepares to reopen Hair Café in Dublin’s Smithfield tomorrow, Anita Donoghue has another reason to celebrate.

Alongside Steve Kucsera, her partner and the salon’s co-owner, Donoghue has launched Annutri, the hair supplement brand .

The pair launched Grow It, their first product, this month. A salon-only supplement, it has already picked up 20 stockists in Ireland and Britain.