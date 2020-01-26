Fresh food and live gigs help landmark bar to stay ahead

When Paul and Mary Grealish took over the Kings Head in Galway city’s Latin Quarter in 1989, the couple inherited a landmark dating back to the 13th century.

The pub takes its name from King Charles I of England, who was beheaded for treason in 1649. Legend has it that, following his death, his executioner Colonel Peter Stubbers laid siege to Galway and seized the mayor’s house on High Street, the site of the...