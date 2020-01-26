Sunday January 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fresh food and live gigs help landmark bar to stay ahead

The Kings Head has been carefully restored to incorporate a pub, bistro and two stages for live performances

26th January, 2020
Mary and Paul Grealish, who are celebrating 30 years in business at the King's Head. Picture: Declan Monaghan

When Paul and Mary Grealish took over the Kings Head in Galway city’s Latin Quarter in 1989, the couple inherited a landmark dating back to the 13th century.

The pub takes its name from King Charles I of England, who was beheaded for treason in 1649. Legend has it that, following his death, his executioner Colonel Peter Stubbers laid siege to Galway and seized the mayor’s house on High Street, the site of the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘Wattics 2.0’ puts its energy into reducing carbon footprints

A change of direction in its software offering has put the software firm on course to achieve revenues of €1m this year

Elaine O'Regan | 1 hour ago

Keeping up good habits with sustainable coffee cups

Monkey Cups are designed to be more attractive to coffee drinkers than disposable ones, and have picked up some lucrative branding deals

Elaine O'Regan | 1 hour ago

Blacknight tackles late payment head-on with new credit policy

‘People just don’t respect’ credit, finds Michele Neylon, the web-hosting company’s co-founder, ‘so we generally don’t offer it any more‘

Elaine O'Regan | 1 hour ago