Foxes Bow shoots for €250,000 to support Chinese market entry
Limerick whiskey company Alt Liquor Co will launch Foxes Bow in coming weeks, aiming at ‘new wave of whiskey drinkers’ with contemporary branding
A new whiskey business in Limerick city plans to raise €250,000 in pre-seed funding early next year.
Alt Liquor Co, which is launching Foxes Bow whiskey in the coming weeks, plans to raise the funds to support a bid to enter the Chinese market.
“We have got great support from the Local Enterprise Office, Enterprise Ireland, and Bord Bia. We are fundraising now and we’re looking to launch internationally next year,” Tony Foote, co-founder of...
