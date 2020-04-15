Food producers join forces to boost online sales during crisis

Several Irish food producers have partnered with Louth start-up Simply Fit Food to sell their goods on the ready-made meal company’s website.
Simply Fit Food, founded by Evelyn Garland and Luke Judge three years ago, sells a range of ready-made meals and recently launched a new line of soup products.
Due to current pandemic, the firm’s retail sales have taken a significant hit, with the Louth-based company now fully focused online.
