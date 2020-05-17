Sunday May 17, 2020
Food and drink sector calls for export credit insurance scheme

Ibec group says initiative needed to support the ‘engine of the rural economy’

17th May, 2020
With 81 per cent of respondents involved in exporting food and drink, it is crucial that supports are put in place to help businesses regain market positions overseas

Food and Drink Ireland has called on the government to introduce an export credit insurance scheme to support the “engine of the rural economy”.

Paul Kelly, the director of the Ibec group, said 73 per cent of its members expected a decline in sales volumes while 68 per cent of companies had experienced a reduction in their order books.

Half of the 48 food and drink firms surveyed had been forced to lay off staff...

