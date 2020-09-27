Flour start-up Durrow Mills has sprouted new business since lockdown

So far this year, Lisa Larkin has added three new products to her range of sprouted flours, launched new recyclable packaging and revamped her website Durrowmills.com.

Now the Westmeath-based entrepreneur, who runs Durrow Mills with her husband Tom, has her sights set on new markets outside Ireland.

“Ideally, we’d like to expand our sales into Europe,” Larkin said. “We supply some food producers in Britain already, but there is so much uncertainty around Brexit,...