Flexa raises €250k in funding from investors

Flexa, an Irish-founded tech start-up, has secured new funding from investors including Simon Franks, the entrepreneur who sold LoveFilm to Amazon for £200 million.

The London-based firm, set up by Maurice O'Brien, Molly Johnson-Jones and Tim Leppard in 2019, has developed a new job listings platform. The website, launched earlier this year and only allows employers with flexible work environments to advertise roles.

The company has now raised a seed round of investment totalling £250,000 from...