Feedr app delivers personalised meals to workers in the office

The platform allows businesses to offer employees a daily food programme of nutritionally analysed meals delivered to the workplace without the need for office catering

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
21st May, 2021
Shay Kendrick, left, culinary director of the Compass Group, and Brendan Heinzl, Feedr delivery driver, are ready to respond to Vicki Murphy’s Feedr order

While studies have shown the impact of the pandemic on children’s eating habits over the past 12 months, adults too have complained of the ‘Covid stone’ and a difficulty in maintaining a healthy diet and active exercise regime in the face of a series of lockdowns, gym closures and ease of access to the tuck cupboard when working from home.

For Deirdre O’Neill, the new managing director of the Compass Group, the...

