Sunday April 12, 2020
Family firms struggling to adapt business models to new reality

Communications failures and lack of structure are making it harder for SMEs to take quick action

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
12th April, 2020
Many family firms have had to change their models in order to survive. Picture: iStock

Many family businesses are struggling to adapt their business models because of a lack of structure, according to an economic researcher.

Eric Clinton, director of the DCU Centre for Family Business, said the need to act quickly in response to the pandemic has exposed failings in communication lines within such businesses.

Clinton said that many family firms have had to change their models in order to survive the economic shock caused by the coronavirus, but...

