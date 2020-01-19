Facilities management firm on the up and up

K-Mac, a facilities management business, had its most successful trading year in 2019, with turnover rising by 25 per cent to €5 million. It created 14 new jobs, taking its headcount to 51.

The Shannon company was established in 2006 and its customers include Aercap, Bluepoint Laboratories, Dublin City Council, VHI Swiftcare Clinics and Edwards Lifesciences.

Kevin McDonagh set up K-Mac after leaving his job as a regional director at a facilities management company headquartered in Britain.