Sunday November 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘Everybody went into a state of shock’: Fears rise that the number of insolvencies is a sign of things to come

Experts fear the increase recorded in the third quarter of the year is a sign of things to come for the rest of this year and into 2021

15th November, 2020
Christine Cullen, managing director of CRIFVision-net: government supports needed Picture: Fergal Phillips

The country’s high streets look a little different than they did before the devastating Covid-19 pandemic swept across towns and cities, wiping well-known retailers off the map.

The onset of the virus and the public health measures required to limit its damage were the catalysts for a spate of household names bringing the shutters down for the last time.

Many of those forced out of business were multi-unit retailers – Oasis, Mothercare, Debenhams...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

100 Hot Start-Ups (E-H)

We continue our profile of the most exciting new companies in Ireland this year

Business Post | 3 hours ago

Making It Work: Designer has bags of fun with new ‘seasonless’ collection

Nicki Hoyne shut down her popular My Shining Armour site earlier this year to focus on getting her own collection of statement leather bags off the ground

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

100 Hot Start-Ups (I-O)

We continue our profile of the most exciting new companies in Ireland this year

Business Post | 3 hours ago