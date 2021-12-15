€9.3m in grants awarded to Irish small businesses for online trading

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has provided more than €9.3 million in funding to small Irish businesses to assist with digitisation and developing their online presence since the start of 2021.

The Trading Online Voucher Scheme offers a 50 per cent co-funded voucher of up to €2,500 to help businesses to develop their online trading capability, including training sessions covering topics such as website development, digital marketing, social media for business and search engine optimisation.

