€9.3m in grants awarded to Irish small businesses for online trading
Damien English, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said the scheme ‘will continue to be a key component in the suite of interventions to assist micro-enterprises’
The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has provided more than €9.3 million in funding to small Irish businesses to assist with digitisation and developing their online presence since the start of 2021.
The Trading Online Voucher Scheme offers a 50 per cent co-funded voucher of up to €2,500 to help businesses to develop their online trading capability, including training sessions covering topics such as website development, digital marketing, social media for business and search engine optimisation.
