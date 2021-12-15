Subscribe Today
€9.3m in grants awarded to Irish small businesses for online trading

Damien English, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said the scheme ‘will continue to be a key component in the suite of interventions to assist micro-enterprises’

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
15th December, 2021
Damien English, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said the scheme was ‘of huge importance to the survival of businesses’ during the pandemic. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has provided more than €9.3 million in funding to small Irish businesses to assist with digitisation and developing their online presence since the start of 2021.

The Trading Online Voucher Scheme offers a 50 per cent co-funded voucher of up to €2,500 to help businesses to develop their online trading capability, including training sessions covering topics such as website development, digital marketing, social media for business and search engine optimisation.

