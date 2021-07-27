€1.2m programme to provide mentoring to 400 SMEs
The state-sponsored initiative will fund 12 weeks of training and support for small business owners
The government is to fund mentorship programmes for up to 400 SMEs at a cost of €1.2 million as part of the MentorsWork initiative.
The 12-week programme, which was started last year by the Small Firms Association (SFA) and funded by Skillnet, the national training fund, provides free mentoring and business development supports to small and medium businesses.
Any private business employing between five and 250 employees is eligible to take part, with up to 400 places available.
