Enterprise Ireland head forecasts further growth for Irish firms in Nordic region

Hannah Fraser says the relative robustness of Nordic economies during the Covid-19 pandemic offered many Irish firms a strong sales market

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
26th December, 2021
Enterprise Ireland has had a presence in the region since the agency was established through its Stockholm office. Picture: Getty

The head of Enterprise Ireland in the Nordic countries has forecast further growth in a region which, she said, provided a “lifeline” to some Irish firms during the pandemic.

Hannah Fraser, the Nordic region director at the state body, said the number of Irish companies establishing operations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland had grown significantly over recent years.

She said the relative robustness of Nordic economies throughout the pandemic offered many...

