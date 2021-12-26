Enterprise Ireland head forecasts further growth for Irish firms in Nordic region
Hannah Fraser says the relative robustness of Nordic economies during the Covid-19 pandemic offered many Irish firms a strong sales market
The head of Enterprise Ireland in the Nordic countries has forecast further growth in a region which, she said, provided a “lifeline” to some Irish firms during the pandemic.
Hannah Fraser, the Nordic region director at the state body, said the number of Irish companies establishing operations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland had grown significantly over recent years.
She said the relative robustness of Nordic economies throughout the pandemic offered many...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
€9.3m in grants awarded to Irish small businesses for online trading
Damien English, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said the scheme ‘will continue to be a key component in the suite of interventions to assist micro-enterprises’
Foxes Bow shoots for €250,000 to support Chinese market entry
Limerick whiskey company Alt Liquor Co will launch Foxes Bow in coming weeks, aiming at ‘new wave of whiskey drinkers’ with contemporary branding
Comment: Irish SMEs must innovate to thrive
Small and medium sized firms need to adapt to new technologies which can help them face the future with optimism and confidence
Drinks industry veteran’s whiskey bonder raises €2.1m in funding
Chapel Gate Whiskey, founded by Louise McGuane, plans to use the funding boost to get ‘boots on the ground’ in US market