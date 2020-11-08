Sunday November 8, 2020
Eco bottle firm steels itself for US expansion

Dublin company Mother Reusables has positioned itself as a direct competitor to big players such as Chilly’s and S’Well

8th November, 2020
The bottles are stainless steel and copper lined and designed to last “a hell of a long time”, founder Greg Mutton said

Mother Reusables, a fledgling Dublin company that makes sustainable water bottles, is targeting the US as it seeks to grow its business despite the current pandemic constraints.

In a soft US launch in June the company sold 1,000 units without promotion or advertising, Greg Mutton, its founder, said. The business is also selling into Britain as well as Ireland.

Mutton said he believed they could compete with bigger players such as Chilly’s and S’Well....

