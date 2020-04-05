Dunnes boost for Green Saffron as deal opens up 40 more outlets

Green Saffron’s Indian spices, sauces and chutneys are set to be sold in 40 more outlets after it signed a new contract with Dunnes Stores.
The news comes as the Cork-based company reorganises other parts of the business to adapt to the impact of Covid-19 on food supply and consumption.
Green Saffron is run by Arun Kapil and employs ten people in Midleton, and four in northern India, where it buys spices including cardamon,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team