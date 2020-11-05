Thursday November 5, 2020
Dublin ticketing start-up secures €500,000 in seed funding

TripAdmit’s travel technology helps tour operators and activity providers to sell online

5th November, 2020
John Maguire and Andrew Kelly, founders of TripAdmit, plan to scale the company in Ireland and overseas

A Dublin-based start-up that provides a ticketing solution for tour and activity operators to sell online plans to expand overseas after securing €500,000 in seed funding to assist

TripAdmit, which was founded by John Maguire and Andrew Kelly in April of last year, enables tour and activity providers to sell online through their own website and to distribute their activities via local and international partners such as airlines, online travel agents, hotels and more.

