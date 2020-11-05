Dublin ticketing start-up secures €500,000 in seed funding

A Dublin-based start-up that provides a ticketing solution for tour and activity operators to sell online plans to expand overseas after securing €500,000 in seed funding to assist
TripAdmit, which was founded by John Maguire and Andrew Kelly in April of last year, enables tour and activity providers to sell online through their own website and to distribute their activities via local and international partners such as airlines, online travel agents, hotels and more.
In...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team