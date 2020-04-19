Sunday April 19, 2020
Dublin start-up aims high with global aviation database

Blockaviation is developing a system to give aircraft owners convenient access to maintenance records

19th April, 2020
John Roberts, Blockaviation’s co-founder and chief executive is developing a global register for aircraft, giving owners easy access to a centralised database of records

Dublin-based start-up Blockaviation is developing a global register for aircraft that would give owners easy access to a centralised database of records on maintenance and other crucial information.

John Roberts, Blockaviation’s co-founder and chief executive, said the system would be pitched to both aircraft leasing companies and lessees. Its selling point is that it can cut down on the time needed to track aircraft information which is recorded manually, and often across different locations....

