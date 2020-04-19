Dublin start-up aims high with global aviation database

Dublin-based start-up Blockaviation is developing a global register for aircraft that would give owners easy access to a centralised database of records on maintenance and other crucial information.
John Roberts, Blockaviation’s co-founder and chief executive, said the system would be pitched to both aircraft leasing companies and lessees. Its selling point is that it can cut down on the time needed to track aircraft information which is recorded manually, and often across different locations....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team