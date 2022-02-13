Subscribe Today
Dublin firm moves to a nine-day work fortnight

Co-founder of engineering consultancy Passive Dynamics says the change has already boosted productivity and enticed new talent to the firm

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
13th February, 2022
Eoin Gahan and Ciaran McCabe of Passive Dynamics: the Dublin-based engineering consultancy gives employees every second Friday off. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Passive Dynamics, an engineering consultancy in Dublin, has introduced a nine-day fortnight model to the company – a work-life concept that gives employees every second Friday off.

The business, set up in August 2020 by Ciarán McCabe and Eoin Gahan, is involved in providing advisory services to clients on how to make their buildings more energy efficient.

Since the beginning of the year, the small firm, which only has five staff at present, has...

