Dublin firm moves to a nine-day work fortnight

Passive Dynamics, an engineering consultancy in Dublin, has introduced a nine-day fortnight model to the company – a work-life concept that gives employees every second Friday off.

The business, set up in August 2020 by Ciarán McCabe and Eoin Gahan, is involved in providing advisory services to clients on how to make their buildings more energy efficient.

Since the beginning of the year, the small firm, which only has five staff at present, has...